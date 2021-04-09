PG&E to resume shutoffs June 30

(KERO) — PG&E announcing that it will resume shutting off power for customers who cannot pay their bills on June 30th. The company stopped issuing shut-offs back in March of last year during the pandemic.

For those that have an outstanding balance, you're asked to reach out to the company to find assistance options.

The company says they won't immediately cut off electricity and gas right after June 30, instead they'll offer a grace period for those who are still unable to pay. You can call 1-800-743-5000 or go to PGE.com.