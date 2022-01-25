Watch
PG&E's criminal probation to end amid ongoing safety worries

Mike Eliason/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, file image taken from video provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, spot fires burn near power lines as heavy smoke fills the air from a wildfire in Santa Barbara, Calif. The nation's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric is poised to emerge from five years of criminal probation amid worries that it remains too dangerous to be trusted. Over the five years, the utility became an even more destructive force. More than 100 people have died and thousands of homes and businesses have been incinerated in wildfires sparked by its equipment in that time. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 22:11:08-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, is poised to emerge from five years of criminal probation amid worries that it remains too dangerous to be trusted.

Over the last five years, the utility became an even more destructive force. More than 100 people have died and more than 23,000 homes and businesses have been incinerated in wildfires sparked by its equipment in that time.

The probation period was supposed to rehabilitate PG&E after its 2016 felony conviction for a 2010 explosion that blew up a neighborhood and killed eight people.

PG&E says it has made strides in fixing outdated equipment and pledges to do more.

