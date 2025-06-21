Photos of top surfing dogs catching waves at Huntington Beach
Richard Vogel/AP
Petey, a West Highland Terrier takes off on a wave during the 28th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regionals Competition in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Friday, June 20, 2025.
RICHARD VOGEL Associated Press
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fans flocked to Huntington Beach on Friday to watch top canine athletes compete in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge surf contest.
Dogs ranging from 2 to 13 years old — Corgis, Dalmatians, Pit Bulls, Labradors and more — showed off their skills riding waves, drawing cheers from beachside spectators as they aimed to “hang ten” and secure a spot in K9 surfing history.
