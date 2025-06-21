Photos of top surfing dogs catching waves at Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fans flocked to Huntington Beach on Friday to watch top canine athletes compete in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge surf contest.

Dogs ranging from 2 to 13 years old — Corgis, Dalmatians, Pit Bulls, Labradors and more — showed off their skills riding waves, drawing cheers from beachside spectators as they aimed to “hang ten” and secure a spot in K9 surfing history.

Richard Vogel/AP A photographer takes a shot of Marlee, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, as she barrels through a wave while competing in the annual Incredible Dog Challenge western regional surfing competition in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 20, 2025.

Richard Vogel/AP James Will cradles Faith, a 13-year-old partially blind and deaf American pit bull terrier, prior to competing in the annual Incredible Dog Challenge western regional surfing competition in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 20, 2025.

Richard Vogel/AP Rosie, a 2 1/2 year-old Labrador from Santa Cruz, Calif., takes off on a wave ahead of Charlie, a 10-year-old Lab from San Diego, during the 28th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regionals Competition in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Friday, June 20, 2025.