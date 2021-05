The Ventura Police Department is responding to reports of a small plane crash along Highway 101 in Ventura.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the southbound lanes of 101 near Highway 33 northbound on-ramp.

The on-ramp to SR-33 is closed as police and medics investigate.

It is unclear how the plane crashed and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.