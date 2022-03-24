Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched.

Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex.

Capt. Scott Wahl says it's unclear whether the man's parachute malfunctioned or there simply wasn't enough time for it to open properly.

Wahl says the man's daughter was on the rooftop with him and saw the deadly accident.

The man was BASE jumping, which means to jump from fixed objects such as buildings, bridges or cliffs.