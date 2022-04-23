Watch
Police reopen 2011 hit-and-run case after victim dies

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 17:15:35-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California police are reopening a 2011 hit-and-run case after the victim, who was a teenager at the time, died from injuries related to the decade-old collision that left her paralyzed.

San Jose police and family members said Friday that Shea Shaw was a 15-year-old high school sophomore leaving a party with her boyfriend at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2011, when she crossed a San Jose intersection and the car hit her, then fled.

Police say after the collision Shaw was in a coma and then became a quadriplegic.

They say she died on April 19 in hospice care, succumbing to injuries from the collision.

Neither the driver nor the car were ever found.

