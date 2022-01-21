Watch
Police shoot and kill armed man at San Francisco airport

Posted at 8:38 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 23:38:27-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco airport official says police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed and causing a disturbance at a train station near the San Francisco airport Thursday.

Spokesman Doug Yakel said the man allegedly ignored the orders from police and continued advancing toward them. Yakel said in a statement that the officers responded to reports of an armed person at the Bay Area Rapid Transit station near the airport's international terminal and confirmed the man had two guns.

A police spokeswoman later said the man was armed with "what appeared to be a handgun." When asked to clarify what kind of weapon the man was carrying, Gatpandan said that was still under investigation.

