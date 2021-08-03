Watch
Power shutoffs should be last resort, regulators warn

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric employees work in the PG&E Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco. California utility regulators will hear from the state's largest electricity providers over steps taken to mitigate the use of planned power shutoffs, which regulators say should be used only as a last resort to prevent wildfires sparking from utility equipment. San Diego Gas & Electric is briefing the Public Utilities Commission on Monday, Aug. 2, with Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric up Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 5:16 AM, Aug 03, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The president of California’s utility regulator warned a top power company Monday that power outages to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires should only be used as a last resort.

San Diego Gas & Electric was the first of the state’s three major utilities to testify during the planned three-day hearing.

Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric are scheduled to brief public utility commissioners on Tuesday.

All three companies were criticized for their unprepared handling of shutoffs in October 2019, including one that affected nearly 2 million people in Northern California.

People couldn’t get information as websites and call centers crashed.

