Power shutoffs should be last resort, regulators warn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The president of California’s utility regulator warned a top power company Monday that power outages to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires should only be used as a last resort.

San Diego Gas & Electric was the first of the state’s three major utilities to testify during the planned three-day hearing.

Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric are scheduled to brief public utility commissioners on Tuesday.

All three companies were criticized for their unprepared handling of shutoffs in October 2019, including one that affected nearly 2 million people in Northern California.

People couldn’t get information as websites and call centers crashed.