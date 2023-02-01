Powerball jackpot at $653M for tonight’s draw

The jackpot keeps on rolling into a brand-new month as Wednesday’s Powerball draw has grown to an estimated $653 million.

This sequence began on Nov. 21, 2022, with a $20 million jackpot and has rolled 31 times. If someone wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it would be the eighth-largest grand prize won in the Powerball game. As of Wednesday morning, more than 57 million Powerball tickets have been sold in California for this entire sequence.

California Lottery officials say more than $111 million dollars worth of Powerball ticket sales here in the Golden State have raised an estimated $46 million for public education so far, and those figures will continue to grow throughout Wednesday.

As this jackpot continues to grow, the California Lottery wants to remind players that anyone who buys a ticket online will not be eligible to win.

If a single ticket hits the Powerball jackpot tonight, the lump sum – also known as the cash value – is estimated at $350.5 million. Players have until 7 p.m. PT to buy tickets for Wednesday’s draw, which is slated to happen at 7:59 p.m. PT.