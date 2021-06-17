Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Protection sought for Southern California fish species

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Barrett/AP
This undated photo provided by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service shows Santa Ana speckled dace fish. In response to a petition by the Center for Biological Diversity, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday, June 16, 2021 that the Santa Ana speckled dace, a small minnow native to Southern California streams, may qualify for protection under the Endangered Species Act. (Paul Barrett/United States Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)
Southern California Fish
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 23:46:03-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A conservation group says a tiny fish native to Southern California streams will be studied to determine if it qualifies for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity says Wednesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin a status review of the Santa Ana speckled dace in response to a petition filed by the group last year. The fish is a minnow found in the Santa Ana, San Jacinto, San Gabriel, and Los Angeles river systems.

The center says dams, water diversions and urbanization have eliminated the fish from three-quarters of its former habitats.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today