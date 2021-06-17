Protection sought for Southern California fish species

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A conservation group says a tiny fish native to Southern California streams will be studied to determine if it qualifies for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity says Wednesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin a status review of the Santa Ana speckled dace in response to a petition filed by the group last year. The fish is a minnow found in the Santa Ana, San Jacinto, San Gabriel, and Los Angeles river systems.

The center says dams, water diversions and urbanization have eliminated the fish from three-quarters of its former habitats.