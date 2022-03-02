Watch
Quills and thrills as prodigious porcupine puppet unveiled

Richard Vogel/AP
Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:24:59-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a quilling experience for all. Percy, a porcupine puppet of prodigious proportions, emerged from her giant stump home for an audience of schoolchildren and media members at a Los Angeles park on Tuesday.

The adorable beast inspired oohs and awws as she blinked her droopy eyes, opened her mouth and showed her buck teeth. She stood nearly two stories tall with a nose the size of a Volkswagen.

A joint project of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Percy was let out to celebrate next week's opening of the zoo's new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

