Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Recall vote highlights California's geopolitical divisions

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden, center, smiles to the crowd as he is flanked by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election in Long Beach, Calif. In the recall election, Newsom won big in coastal urban areas such as Los Angeles County, while the pro-recall side performed better in California's Central Valley and northern areas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California Recall Divided State
Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 12:58:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California recall election was a blowout win for Gov. Gavin Newsom that reinforced the state's political divisions.

The first-term Democrat has about 64% of the votes counted so far, with big support in coastal areas and urban centers including Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. But the rural north and agricultural Central Valley, with far fewer voters, largely wanted him gone.

Newsom said he will try to be a governor who represents the interests even of those who oppose him. But Jessica Trounstine, a political science professor at the University of California, Merced, says the reality is it's very difficult to make everyone happy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month