Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Record California heat wave continues for Super Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 13:25:52-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s winter heat wave will continue through Super Bowl Sunday after setting or tying temperature records across the region.

Heat advisories remain in effect for parts of LA as the offshore flow bringing the unseasonable warmth remains in place.

Meanwhile gusty winds that fueled small brush fires last week have started to calm a bit.

LA International Airport recorded a Saturday high of 89, beating the record of 88 set in 1977. It’s expected to be nearly 80 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the 3:30 p.m. Super Bowl kickoff.

An end to the warm pattern could occur early this week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png