Records show slow response to report of California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Records show the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of a possible Southern California oil spill more than 12 hours before a pipeline company reported it and the Coast Guard launched a cleanup effort.

State reports reviewed Monday by The Associated Press raise questions about the Coast Guard’s response time as well as how quickly Amplify Energy, recognized it had a problem with its pipeline and notified authorities.

Officials say they’re investigating whether a ship’s anchor may have struck the pipeline on the ocean floor.

The head of the company that operates the pipeline said Monday that divers have examined more than 8,000 feet of pipe and are focusing on “one area of significant interest.”

The Coast Guard says cargo ships entering the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach routinely pass through the area.

The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean.

It contaminated the sands of Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.

