Remains found in California forest identified as missing man

AP
This undated photo released by the Mendocino County Sheriffs Office, Detective Unit shows missing person David Neily. Human remains found in a remote Northern California forest last year have been identified as those belonging to Neily, a man reported missing for more than 15 years, authorities said Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Mendocino County Sheriffs Office via AP)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 13, 2021
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found in a Northern California forest last year have been identified as those belonging to a man reported missing for more than 15 years.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's office said Saturday a DNA analysis and forensic dental exams led them to identify David Neily.

He was 69 years old when he was reported missing by his family in 2006. Investigators later found his vehicle before the case went cold. Authorities say there was no evidence of trauma when they examined the remains.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Neily's disappearance is ongoing.

