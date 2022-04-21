Watch
Revised California bill would warn parents of guns danger

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California bill would require schools to annually warn parents of middle and high school students about the dangers of firearms.

But they would no longer be required to tell school officials if they keep guns in the house.

The state Senate Education Committee three weeks ago rejected the firearms reporting requirement as an invasion of privacy. So Democratic Sen.

Anthony Portantino reworked his bill. The narrower version cleared the same committee Wednesday.

His revised bill requires schools to include information on the safe storage of firearms in the annual notifications they send home to parents of students in middle and high schools.

