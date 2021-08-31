Watch
RFK's oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan

Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE— This Aug. 28, 2009 file photo shows former Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, in Boston. Kennedy, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, in a statement released Sunday Aug. 29, 2021 denounced the possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of killing his father in California in 1968. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
BOSTON (AP) — Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968.

Kennedy said in the statement released Sunday that the possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan is a grievous error.

The board on Friday found that the 77-year-old Sirhan no longer poses a threat to society.

The ruling will be reviewed over the next four months by the board’s staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.

