Robert Durst hospitalized, delaying his murder trial again

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:29:08-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir on trial in the killing of his best friend, has been hospitalized for an unspecified health issue.

The judge said in court Thursday that Durst was sent to a hospital after jail staff found the 78-year-old not in his wheelchair.

The jury was dismissed until Monday.

A lawyer for Durst didn't have information about his condition.

The trial resumed last month after a 14-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Durst has pleaded not guilty in the death of his friend, Susan Berman, who was shot in the back of the head in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

