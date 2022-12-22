Sacramento sheriff settles suit over immigrant transfers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff's department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities.

A settlement was reached this month between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff's department, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California said in a statement.

The settlement requires the sheriff's department to follow state laws that limit when local law enforcement can collaborate with deportation authorities and require the department to advise immigrants if they will be transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawsuit was filed last year accusing then-Sheriff Scott Jones of transferring immigrants to ICE custody in violation of state law.

Jones retired as sheriff this month after 12 years in the post.