San Diego County Sheriff's Department releases full body cam footage from fentanyl incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released additional footage of a controversial video that suggested a deputy suffered a fentanyl overdose at a crime scene.

The videos that the department made public are from the body cameras of two sheriff’s deputies in the July 3 incident.

In a press release announcing the release of the additional footage, sheriff’s officials addressed questions regarding toxicology tests, stating the hospital did not take a sample from Deputy David Faiivae as part of his treatment.

Video from Faiivae’s body camera begins with him inspecting a suspect’s car.

At one point during the video, a machine lights up red and reads “fentanyl.”

About five minutes later, Faiive is seen collapsing and emergency crews are at the scene to administer the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Footage captured by Deputy David Faiivae's body camera, as provided by the sheriff's department:



Deputy Faiivae Body Camera Video - San Diego County Sheriff's Department from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.

Footage captured by Deputy Scott Crane's body camera, as provided by sheriff's department:



Deputy Crane Body Camera Video - San Diego County Sheriff's Department from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.

Earlier this week, medical toxicology experts suggested the deputy might have had an episode of severe panic.

