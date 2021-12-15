Watch
San Francisco mayor pledges more police, safety measures

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - San Francisco Mayor London Breed listens during a briefing outside City Hall in San Francisco on Dec. 1, 2021. A fed-up Breed announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, San Francisco will dramatically crack down on open drug use and sales and illegal vending of stolen goods that's fueled smash and grab robberies. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
London Breed
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:58:59-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's mayor has announced even more initiatives aimed at curbing open drug use and brazen home break-ins that she says have made a mockery of the city's famed tolerance and compassion.

At a news conference Tuesday attended by the sheriff and police chief, Mayor London Breed said she would introduce legislation to allow law enforcement real-time access to surveillance video and to make it harder for people to sell stolen goods.

She also announced emergency intervention to improve safety in the Tenderloin, one of the poorest and drug-infested neighborhoods in San Francisco.

Critics say more police won't make the city safer.

