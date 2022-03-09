Watch
San Francisco to nix vaccination proof at gyms, bars

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 09, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will stop requiring proof of vaccination to enter some indoor businesses, including restaurants, bars, fitness centers and gyms.

Health officials announced that as of Friday it will be up to businesses to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from their staff and customers.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Wednesday that proof of vaccination will still be required to enter indoor “mega” events, defined as gatherings of 1,000 people or more, in accordance with state guidelines, the department said in a statement.

The vast majority of city residents, or 83%, are fully vaccinated.

