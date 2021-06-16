Watch
San Jose mandates videotaping of all gun purchases

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file photo, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo stops to view a makeshift memorial for the rail yard shooting victims in front of City Hall in San Jose, Calif. San Jose officials passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases, becoming the largest city in California to have such a rule. The City Council unanimously approved the new law Tuesday, June 15, 2021, less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a rail yard in San Jose, according to police. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Sam Liccardo
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 16, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose officials have passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases. That makes it the largest city in California with such a rule.

The City Council unanimously approved the new law on Tuesday and less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a San Jose rail yard.

The Mercury News reports that the new ordinance is aimed at deterring an illegal practice known as straw purchasing. That happens when someone buys a gun for another person such as a felon or minor who is prohibited from owning firearms.

