Santa Maria to host "Secure Your Space" earthquake preparedness workshop

Santa Maria’s public library is hosting a free earthquake-secured training alongside the Earthquake Country Alliance Central Coast on Monday, October 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The workshop will be available in both English and Spanish. The training will demonstrate basic concepts of how to avoid injury and damage by properly securing your space.

Each attendee will receive a starter kit from Safe-T-Proof. The kit includes a tall furniture and Television strap kit and 2 “SeismoLatch” cabinet latches.

Space is limited, registerbefore the event.