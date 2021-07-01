Watch
Schwarzenegger: climate activists should focus on pollution

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Founder of the „Austrian World Summit" talks on stage about his dreams and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:57:32-04

VIENNA (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging climate activists to offer a focused, hopeful message that targets pollution rather than turning off the public with “constant alarm which cannot be sustained.”

The former California governor raised his past as the star of the “Terminator” films in an address Thursday to the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, an event he helps organize. Those movies, he said, portrayed a frightening, dystopian world but “focused on human will and on human hope.”

He added that environmentalists frequently talk about the “existential threat” from climate change and it's no wonder if people are “confused and tuned out.”

