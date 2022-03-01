Watch
Scott Peterson lawyer can't shake juror testimony over trial

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
Scott Peterson, right, talks with attorney Cliff Gardner during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. In 2004, Peterson was convicted of the murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant, and of the unborn son they planned to name Conner. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 19:34:00-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers trying to overturn Scott Peterson’s conviction in the sordid slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago have completed their questioning without shaking a former juror.

Richelle Nice is sticking to her crucial testimony that she acted properly before and during his 2004 trial.

Peterson's lawyers say Nice lied on her pre-trial jury questionnaire to get on the panel that convicted Peterson of murdering Laci Peterson. But Nice swore in testimony Friday and again Monday that, while she may have answered juror questions improperly, she did so truthfully.

Peterson’s attorneys plan to spend the next two days putting on witnesses they say will contradict Nice’s answers.

