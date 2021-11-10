Sequoia National Park partially reopening after big fire

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Fire-scarred Sequoia National Park will partially reopen on Thursday.

The reopening will be limited to day-use only in part of the Foothills area, including the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel rock and some trails. Access to Giant Forest, Lodgepole and the General Sherman Tree will remain closed.

Sequoia National Park was closed after lightning on Sept. 9 ignited two fires that merged to form the KNP Complex, scorching nearly 138 square miles of forest. Work to make the park safe is continuing.

Adjacent Kings Canyon National Park is largely open, including the Grant Grove of giant sequoias.