Sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills man with rifle in California

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 14:34:24-05

WILDOMAR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man who allegedly tried to break into a home and opened fire.

The man's name was not immediately made public. He was pronounced dead Sunday at the scene in Wildomar, a city in Riverside County about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The deputy's name also has not been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies were sent to the Wildomar home following reports of a suicidal man with a rifle.

