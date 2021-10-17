Watch
Ship owner, operator of interest in California oil spill

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct.6, 2021 aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif. California's uneasy relationship with the oil industry is being tested again by the latest spill to foul beaches and kill birds and fish off Orange County. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 9:15 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 00:15:45-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has designated the Mediterranean Shipping Company and others as parties of interest in an investigation into a vessel that was determined to be the source of an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California.

Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators boarded a container ship on Saturday that was involved in a January anchor-dragging incident discovered to be the source of the spill off Huntington Beach on Oct. 2.

The designation announced in a statement Saturday provides ship operator Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. and ship owner Dordellas Finance Corporation the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

