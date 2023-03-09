Southern California man is mauled to death by 4 dogs

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner's four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff's deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

The owner wasn't present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso, for "humane euthanasia," the animal services department said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.