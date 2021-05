LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California skydiver suffered minor injuries when his parachute became tangled in power lines.

Cal Fire/Riverside County says the mishap Tuesday in Lake Elsinore left the man dangling about 30 feet above the ground.

A Southern California Edison crew was called in to help with the rescue and remove the parachute from the lines. The skydiver was taken to a hospital for treatment of lower extremities injuries.