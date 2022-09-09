Watch Now
Statewide Flex Alert extended for 10 straight days

California Independent System Operator
The CAISO has provided tips on what people can do before a Flex Alert.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 15:59:20-04

The California Independent System Operator has extended the Flex Alert across the state for the 10th straight day.

All Californians are asked to cut their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The alerts come as the heatwave lingers on, putting a strain on the state's power grid. Officials say energy shortages are expected.

State officials urged the public to pre-cool their homes to 72 degrees and use major appliances before 4 p.m. to minimize discomfort and help with power grid stability.

A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity grid is under stress due to generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures.

