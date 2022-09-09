Statewide Flex Alert extended for 10 straight days

The California Independent System Operator has extended the Flex Alert across the state for the 10th straight day.

All Californians are asked to cut their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The alerts come as the heatwave lingers on, putting a strain on the state's power grid. Officials say energy shortages are expected.

State officials urged the public to pre-cool their homes to 72 degrees and use major appliances before 4 p.m. to minimize discomfort and help with power grid stability.

A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity grid is under stress due to generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures.