Statewide Flex Alert issued for Wednesday due to heat

A heatwave in some parts of California is forecasted to impact the state's electric grid.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, Sept. 8th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a press release, with higher than normal temperatures in the forecast for parts of interior Northern California, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use.

People are asked to conserve as much electricity as possible to reduce stress on the grid during those peak hours.

To help reduce consumption, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:

Tips before a Flex Alert:



Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances: washer and dryer - do laundry oven and stove - pre-cook and prep meals run the dishwasher

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

During Flex alert:



Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances