Statewide Flex Alert issued to encourage voluntary energy conservation

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued to encourage voluntary energy conservation Wednesday in response to the hot temperatures and high energy demand across California.

The alert, issued by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m when the grid is most stressed from higher demands and less solar energy.

CAISO encouraged all California to cut their power use during the Flex Alert by:

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.

Open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home, if the outside air is cool at night or early morning.

Avoid using major appliances.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Click here for more information about Flex Alerts and how you can help save energy.

