Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Supply chain delays disrupt California agriculture exports

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE — Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. California state lawmakers held a joint legislative hearing at the Capitol in Sacramento, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, to discuss the supply chain disruptions. While congestion at the state's ports have slowed deliveries of imports, it's also made it harder for the state's farmers to export crops to markets in Asia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California Overloaded Ports
Posted at 9:28 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 00:28:42-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farmers say they are having trouble exporting their crops because of delays in the global supply chain.

Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast.

California port officials say shipping costs are so high now that many ships hurry back to Asia instead of stopping at the smaller Oakland port to pick up exports of walnuts and almonds.

Some processors have resorted to paying much more to ship their products to ports in Texas and Maryland.

California accounts for 16% of the nation's agricultural exports.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png