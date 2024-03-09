Sutter Health acquires 2 radiation oncology centers on the Central Coast

Sutter Health recently purchased five GenesisCare radiation oncology centers, including two right here on the Central Coast.

The radiation centers are located in San Luis Obispo and Templeton. The health care company purchased three more centers in Modesto, Santa Cruz and Stockton.

According to a press release from Sutter Health, the radiation centers will use the health care company's integrated system, additional cancer resources and technologies to improve care for patients.

According to Sutter Health, the majority of the existing GenesisCare team members will join Sutter in providing continuity of care. The health care company says it is focused on delivering the highest quality standard of care for patients, while strengthening the foundation for future capabilities.

Sutter Health currently serves about 3.5 million patients. The health care company says it is seeking to reach more people and make healthcare more accessible.