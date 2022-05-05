Telecomn groups end fight against California net neutrality

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Telecommunications industry groups have ended their bid to block California’s net neutrality law that bars broadband providers from throttling service.

In a federal court filing in Sacramento Wednesday, the groups and California Attorney General Rob Bonta jointly agreed to dismiss the case.

The move follows a January federal appeals court decision allowing enforcement of the 2018 law.

The measure bans internet providers from slowing down or blocking access to websites and applications that don’t pay for premium service.

Bonta calls the move a victory that will secure an open internet for California's 40 million residents.