Text claims you owe a FasTrak toll. Is it a scam?

Many people have reported receiving a text message claiming they have a FasTrak toll that needs to be paid, but it's a scam. The Better Business Bureau says there are a few things to look out for if you receive a suspicious text like this one.

San Luis Obispo resident Brian Scott says he receives scam texts on a daily basis.

"Yes, all the time, every day. At least one or two it seems like," Scott said. "As soon as I don't recognize them, I delete them."

"Delete and block. I don't want them again," added San Luis Obispo resident Michael DeLeon.

Lately, many people have been receiving texts that appear to be a FasTrak toll notice.

"I've gotten that text and the biggest thing I saw were misspellings in it," said Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau. "The number wasn't a local number. It was an overseas number."

She says it's important to slow down if you receive a text message that is out of the ordinary.

"They should be reluctant and should be skeptical and actually investigate. 'Hey, is this real? Did I really owe this toll?' You know, go to the source, go to the website of your tolling authority," McGovern said.

If you go to the FasTrak website, you'll likely see an alert like this:

KSBY

"Whenever we see scam activity like this, when we see it first start ramping up, we issued a warning to the public to say hey, this is what's going on, here's what people are telling us and here's how you can protect yourself," McGovern said.

If you receive a suspicious text, like the FasTrak toll text, follow these steps:

"A, resist the urge to click on it. B, delete it. And C, report it on the BBB Scam Tracker to let others know of this activity," McGovern said.

She adds that clicking on the link could have a few negative consequences.

"What we found is that the link that was in the text contained a lot of malware that could shut your phone down, could shut your computer down."

If you enter your credit card information to pay the alleged toll, that information could also be stolen and used for other fraudulent charges.

"Go directly to the source. if you're unsure, don't click on the link if you don't know where it came from," McGovern said.

