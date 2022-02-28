TODAY: Dr. Mark Ghaly updates on masking in CA schools

California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is set to address the state on Monday with an update on masking in schools.

He will offer the update virtually beginning at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28.

In an announcement on Feb. 14, Ghaly said that the agency would reevaluate the masking policy on Feb. 28, which has required staff and students in K-12 schools to wear face coverings while indoors.

Ghaly's update comes hours after the governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced updated mask policies set to go into effect on March 11.

In California, masks will no longer be required indoors at schools or child care facilities. Additionally, the indoor masking in public places will be lifted for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

On Feb. 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's transition to a new phase of its COVID-19 response that could be adjusted to potential future surges.