Too much trash, human waste leads to camping ban on Big Sur coast beach

Overnight camping will be prohibited on San Carpoforo Beach, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday.

San Carpoforo Beach is located off Highway 1 near Ragged Point.

Camping on the beach was free of charge. But now, Los Padres National Forest officials say increased public use of the beach has led to an accumulation of trash and human waste and the disturbance of Snowy Plover habitat.

There are no restrooms or trash bins at San Carpoforo Beach.

The decision to close the beach to camping was affirmed by the California Coastal Commission last week.

A Forest Order to prohibit overnight camping, campfires and off-leash dogs is expected to be issued by mid-April. Forest officials say the public will still have access to the beach.

The order will reportedly be in effect for two years. The Coastal Commission set specific conditions that the U.S. Forest Service must meet during that time, including providing data and mapping on sensitive species and habitats at the beach, implementing measures to protect the Snowy Plover, providing bi-annual reports on steps to minimize the loss of camping opportunities, and coordinating with tribal partners before implementing any long-term measures on the beach.