Train derails near LA site of recent wave of cargo thefts

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A member of the media picks up a shredded box at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. The sea of debris left behind included items that the thieves apparently didn't think were valuable enough to take, CBSLA reported Thursday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 17, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are making railroad repair in Los Angeles after a train derailed near the location where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with empted boxes of packaged goods sent by retailers.

It isn't known if Saturday’s derailment was caused by the debris left behind by thieves in the Lincoln Heights area near downtown Los Angeles. Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The company says 17 train cars came off the tracks, but no injuries wer reported. Cargo containers aboard trains have been targeted by thieves for months.

The stolen packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others.

