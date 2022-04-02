Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Tribes seek more inclusion, action from US officials

Interior Native Voices
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland waves after speaking to a crowd during a totem pole delivery ceremony by Native American tribal leaders and Indigenous activists, on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2021. Secretary Haaland vowed on her first day on the job to ensure Native American tribes have opportunities to speak with her and the agencies she oversees. Native American and Alaska Native groups are seeing change under Haaland but some remain frustrated with the pace of action. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Interior Native Voices
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 15:18:24-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland vowed on her first day on the job to ensure Native American tribes have opportunities to speak with her and the agencies she oversees.

Haaland has been delivering on the promise, meeting with nearly 130 tribes over the past year.

Her selection as the first Native American to serve in the position opened a door for tribes who point to a history fraught with broken promises and instances where the federal government failed to take their voices into account.

Native American and Alaska Native groups are seeing change under Haaland but some remain frustrated with the pace of action.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png