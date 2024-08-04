U.S. Military exercise will lead to increase in aircraft noise in Santa Maria

Santa Maria and Orcutt residents may notice an increase in noise from military aircraft this week.

This comes as the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center conducts exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3.

From from Monday to Friday, over 120 aircraft are scheduled to depart across California twice a day.

Officials add that they could remain in the air for up to five hours during this large-scale exercise.

There will also be night launches to allow air crews to simulate training during nighttime combat operations.

The exercise is designed to enhance war fighting capabilities and bolster readiness.