Universal health care bill advances in California Assembly

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, bottom right, presents his measure to create a universal healthcare system, during a hearing of the Assembly Health Committee in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 12, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats have taken their first step toward creating a universal health care system.

A legislative committee in the state Assembly advanced a bill on Tuesday that would replace California's private insurance market with a plan paid for by the government. But the proposal is still a long way from becoming law.

It faces strong opposition from the state's powerful business interests. And even if it becomes law, voters will have to approve a massive income tax increase to pay for it.

Still, Democrats hailed the vote for jumpstarting one of their long-stalled policy goals.

