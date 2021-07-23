Watch
University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

Gregory Urquiaga/UC Davis
Two students walk down Cennential Walk at the University of California Davis that run through the Quad as they go to study on October 1, 2020.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jul 23, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California regents on Thursday approved a multi-year plan to raise tuition and fees at one of the nation’s premier public university systems.

It's the first increase since 2017, and regents said they would need to reauthorize the plan in five years.

UC officials say they need the money to maintain quality education and that it will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families.

New in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year.

They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.

