Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Unusual bobcat tree den found in California fire burn zone

items.[0].image.alt
JEFF GENTNER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY DEC. 4 ** A female Bobcat moves about at the animal sanctuary in Chief Logan State Park Saturday, Nov. 5, 2005, in Logan, W.Va. The sanctuary features several animals native to the state. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner)
CHIEF LOGAN PARK BOBCAT
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 17:47:41-04

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Biologists studying Southern California bobcats found a mother and three kittens this spring in an unusual den in a cavity up in a tree in an area intensely burned by the huge 2018 Woolsey Fire west of Los Angeles.

The National Park Service says bobcat denning in a tree is unusual. Their dens are usually found in hollow areas of thick chaparral or coastal sage vegetation or in woodrat nests.

Scientists believe the bobcat mom used the tree cavity because very little vegetation has grown since the Woolsey Fire extensively charred natural areas of the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today