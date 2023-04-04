Watch Now
USGS reports 4.6 magnitude earthquake in Central CA

earthquake ca.JPG
KSBY
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 19:43:48-04

The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake that happened in Central California.

The quake happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. in Tres Pinos. According to USGS, the 4.5 magnitude quake centered north of Tres Pinos. Which is slightly east of Salinas near Hollister.

Just minutes before at approximately 3:18 p.m. another quake was reported off the coast of Panama. USGS reports that quake was a magnitude of 6.6.

As of 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Services is reporting that a Tsunami is not expected for the coast as a result of the quake near Panama.

This is a developing story, there are yet to be reports of any injuries or damages as a result of the quakes

For more information about earthquakes, click here.

