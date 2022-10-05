Wednesday is California Clean Air Day

Wednesday, October 5 is California Clean Air Day, and agencies across the state are urging people to do their part in cutting down on emissions.

Clean Air Day, now in its fifth year, asks organizations and individuals to make a pledge to build greener habits.

551 organizations that include public transportation companies, solar and utility companies, schools, trucking companies and chambers of commerce have pledged to contribute to clean air in 2022.

Individuals can get involved by opting for public transportation, changing an air filter, composting, planting a tree or buying produce locally.