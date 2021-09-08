Watch
Woman dies after tripping, falling from cliff in Pacifica

Jeff Chiu/AP
People walk on paths above Rockaway Beach in Pacifica, Calif., Saturday, May 2, 2020. A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 20:30:54-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old woman hiking on a popular coastal trail in the San Francisco Bay Area died after she tripped and fell off a cliff.

The Pacifica Police Department said the woman fell 50 feet Sunday from the top of Mori Point trail to Rockaway Beach. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Mateo County Coroner identified her as Yvonne Rogan, of Daly City.

Witnesses said they saw Rogan trip and fall off the trail.

Rogan’s childhood friend, Jason Behan, tells KRON-TV she recently got into hiking to get healthy.

