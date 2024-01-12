Watch Now
Work continues to reopen Highway 1 through Big Sur

Caltrans
An aerial view of the repair work at Paul’s Slide looking south.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 12, 2024
The reopening of Highway 1 at Paul’s Slide is still on track for late spring of 2024, according to Caltrans.

Drivers have been unable to travel all the way through Big Sur since last winter’s severe storms caused landslides at several locations along Highway 1.

While other damaged locations have been repaired and reopened, work continues at Paul’s Slide, and the highway is closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic for 1.5 miles between Limekiln State Park and the town of Lucia.

Recently, Caltrans says road construction crews have concentrated their efforts on grading and the placement of fill dirt to support the new alignment of the road -- the new road will be elevated as much as 60 feet and slightly inland from its previous route.

Crews are also reportedly working on five new culvert drainage systems at the site.

Future work will include the installation of protective rockfall barriers on the northbound side, installation of drainage infrastructure, and guardrail in the southbound direction.

Caltrans says crews are working seven days a week but recent storms have resulted in several days of lost production. Still, officials say the timeline for completion remains late spring.

